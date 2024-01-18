Malta following Taiwan developments, foreign minister says

Malta is following closely developments in Taiwan after voters ushered in a third term in power for the pro-sovereignty Democratic Progressive Party, Borg said.

China considers Taiwan as its own and on Wednesday staged its largest military manoeuvres around the island in three weeks, in response to the election result.

Borg said on Thursday that developments in the Taiwan Strait are being followed closely but insisted Malta will continue to adhere to the One-China policy.

“In the 52 years of diplomatic relations with China, Malta always adhered to the One-China policy and never sought to establish diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Last week’s election result in Taiwan and subsequent pronouncements are being followed attentively,” the minister told MaltaToday.

He added: “We acknowledge that our excellent bilateral relationship with China hinges on the continuation of the long-standing adherence to the One-China policy.”

Voters in Taiwan chose Lai Ching-te to be the next president, in a result that has angered China.

Over the past four years, China has regularly sent warplanes and warships into the skies and waters around Taiwan as it seeks to assert sovereignty claims the Taipei government rejects.

The victory of Lai marks the continuation of a government that promoted a sovereign Taiwan and a national identity separate to China.

The vast majority of countries have diplomatic relations with China and do not recognise Taiwan.

Malta ditched diplomatic ties with Taiwan in the 1970s when the then Labour government established diplomatic relations with China. Indeed, then prime minister Dom Mintoff was the first head of government of a western country to visit China.