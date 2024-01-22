Don’t show your cleavage, Gozo Curia tells brides-to-be

The diocese of Gozo has told brides and wedding guests not to wear clothes that show their cleavage, among new criteria that is expected to be followed during Gozitan weddings.

In a Facebook post, the archdiocese stated that brides, bridesmaids and all other wedding guests must refrain from wearing clothes that show any form of cleavage, dresses that reveal their back or shoulders, and dresses that have transparent sections revealing the cleavage, back, shoulders and anything upward from the knees.

The post, signed by Gozitan bishop Anton Teuma, stated that the clothes of all those present during a wedding must match the sanctity of the celebration.

Teuma said that dress codes apply in certain public places such as in court, school or hospital. He noted that even church has its own dress code and that, "The church remains the House of God even during weddings!"

"Additionally, one's clothing communicates a message," Teuma wrote.

"A dress that shows a bride's sexual parts, such as low-cut dresses that expose the breast, exposed shoulders, an exposed back and transparent clothing communicate the message of sexuality." The Gozitan bishop said that this also applies to the bridesmaids and all those who take part in the ceremony.

"This also applies to every other celebration within the church, especially during summer, especially during the holidays."

Teuma said that people who already ordered their dresses that do not fit the criteria must also ask for an appropriate cover.

The new guidelines don't stop there. Teuma stated that flowers in a church are supposed to mark the church's most special places, and are not supposed to draw attention to the flower arrangements themselves.

Even the music chosen by the couple must be appropriate for the church ceremony, Teuma wrote. "Therefore, it is requested that the list of music during the celebration be approved by the liturgical commission within the diocese."

"I understand that this might come across as too stringent. But it is not the case," Teuma said. The bishop explained that these details lead to a "real celebration," one that is more sacred than sexual, and more authentic than artificial.