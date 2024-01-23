Almost €8,000 in fines for illegal dumping and burning of waste

The environment watchdog has issued €7,800 in fines to individuals involved in four separate cases of illegal dumping and burning of waste.

The heftiest fine totalling €4,000 was reserved for a person who was caught on video dumping cement slurry on garigue land.

The individual had been filmed by a member of the public and was traced by Environment and Resources Authority officers through the number plate of the cement mixer.

“The culprit was required to manually remove the fresh concrete, supervised by ERA officers, resulting also in a €4,000 fine,” the authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

ERA officers also caught two individuals illegally dumping a refrigerator and cardboard waste in an area at Ħandaq in Qormi. ERA imposed a €1,400 fine.

Fines were also issued in two other instances of illegal waste incineration. In one case, smouldering burnt waste in a metal skip led to a €1,200 fine, while in Ta’ Sannat, Gozo, ERA officers, managed to identify the contravener who fled the scene and fined the culprit €1,200 for incinerating mixed waste.

The authority said it has used strategically placed cameras in hotspot areas to monitor against abuse. Its compliance unit also employs other tools like drones to catch perpetrators.

ERA urged the public to report illegal waste disposal via phone at 2292 3500 or through the online portal ERIS.