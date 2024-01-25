Broadcasting Authority rejects conflict of interest in Andrew Azzopardi fine decision

The Broadcasting Authority has strongly denied what is being said in media reports regarding its fine to Andrew Azzopardi and RTK103.

The BA said that its decision was based on Article 34 (1)(a) of Chapter 350 of the Broadcasting Act which pertains to unjust treatment. It was also stated that the BA's board listens to all the involved parties.

Azzopardi was fined following comments he made while interviewing the CEO of the BA, Joanna Spiteri, in a question on the requirements of “fairness” imposed on broadcasters during an election campaign. He questioned whether any candidates with problematic views should be entitled to media appearances, explicitly using Lowell as an example.

The authority explained that RTK103 had already admitted to another breach committed by Azzopardi in August 2022. "In that decision the BA's board imposed a €4,660 fine that is to be paid if the station is found guilty once again."

The BA also addressed media reports regarding the board's secretary, Adriano Spiteri who was an active member of Imperium Europa. This had raised concerns about the impartiality of the board.

The media's comments on Spiteri were described by the BA as,"unfounded given the fact that Dr Adriano Spiteri was chosen by the BA's board after a public call and after interviewing applicants." The authority went on to say that it confirmed that Spiteri was no longer an official in any political party.

The BA concluded by saying that Spiteri's role does not mean he is involved in the decision-making process, and therefore stated that there was no conflict of interest in this case.