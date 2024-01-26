Robert Abela will not stop Joseph Muscat from contesting MEP election

Prime Minister Robert Abela will not stand in Joseph Muscat's way should the latter decide to contest next June's MEP election.

Abela was speaking during an exclusive interview with Newsbook's Andrew Azzopardi which is set to be published on Saturday. Abela was reacting to Muscat's comments to MaltaToday on Friday, who said that he is mulling a return to politics by contesting the MEP election.

When asked by Andrew Azzopardi whether he would accept Muscat's potential candidature, Abela stated that it was Muscat was the one, "who made his own considerations..."

"If he decides to contest, why would I say no," Abela stated, citing Muscat's potential to increase Labour's electoral turnout.

Abela confirmed comments made by Muscat with MaltaToday, as he said that the two communicate frequently on a number of issues.

On Friday, MaltaToday asked Muscat whether anyone from Labour’s administration had approached him. “Many people have spoken to me,” he said but when pressed as to whether he was asked to contest the election, he refused to answer.

“I talk to the (Labour) administration and people within the party on a regular basis,” he said.