'Labour party is hijacked,' Grech says as he campaigns in Gozo

Opposition leader Bernard Grech criticised Robert Abela's "ineffective leadership" of the Labour Party, asserting that it is "negatively impacting the leadership of the nation."

During a political event in Gozo, Grech highlighted the consequences of Abela's leadership, such as escalating issues in the health and transport sectors, as well as inflation, which are adversely affecting the people.

Grech further remarked that Abela's weakness is not only evident in his leadership style but also in his apparent loss of morality as the prime minister.

These comments from Grech followed Prime Minister Abela's recent statement in which he expressed no opposition to Joseph Muscat's potential participation in the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.

During his visit to various localities in Gozo, Grech emphasised the need for a Nationalist Party dedicated to "generating wealth" and "addressing the people's problems."