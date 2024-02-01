Special bus service announced for carnival weekend

In preparation for Valletta and Nadur Carnival celebrations, a series of temporary service adjustments are being announced to accommodate increased demand for public bus service.

For Valletta Carnival on Saturday 10th February, selected routes will see extended services and increased frequencies. Valletta routes include Isla, Kalkara, St Julian’s, Sliema, Birkirkara, Cirkewwa, Gharghur, Bugibba, Dingli, Zurrieq, Birzebbugia, Zejtun, and Marsascala. Morning services on Sunday, February 11, follow the regular schedule, transitioning to the weekly schedule from 12pm onwards.

For Nadur Carnival in Gozo from Friday 9 February to Sunday 11 February, special services will be introduced, including direct routes from Victoria to Nadur, as well as shuttles between Mgarr Ferry and Nadur, and late-night services.

Additionally, a special service (S222 and S41) will operate from Cirkewwa Terminal to various locations across Malta, synchronised with Gozo Channel Ferry arrivals.

All personalised Tallinja Card holders can travel free of charge on Day, Night, and Special Services trips. Cash tickets at €3 per passenger will be available for purchase from the bus ticket machine for passengers without a valid Tallinja Card. Fares for Tallinja Direct routes stand at €3.00 for cash payments on board and €1.50 when using a personalised Tallinja Card.