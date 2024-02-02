French carrier ‘Dixmude’ makes port call at Valletta

French ship ‘Dixmude’, which was carrying out a humanitarian mission in Gaza, is making a port call at the Valletta cruise terminal.

The 'Dixmude" has been deployed for the past two months in the Mediterranean Sea and is calling at Malta to allow the crew to rest after an intensive humanitarian mission before sailing back to Toulon, her homeport.

During her deployment and her stay in Egypt, she provided medical and humanitarian assistance to the civilian population of Gaza, thanks to her reinforced medical capability. For this mission, Dixmude had a crew of 500, including 240 sailors and more than 70 medical staff coming from various countries and administrations.

Commissioned in active duty in 2012, the ship is 200 meter-long and 35 meters wide. She is characterised by her great versatility and her ability to fulfil various missions: airmobile force projection, amphibious assault capabilities, command at sea, with on-board headquarters for military staff, medical support, with a hospital including up to 2 operating rooms, humanitarian support and non-combatant evacuation operation.

No press or public visit will be allowed aboard the ship.