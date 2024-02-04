[WATCH] Abela admonishes PN as 'populist and negative,' as he rallies in Mosta

Prime Minister Robert Abela criticised the Opposition during a political event in Mosta, labelling the PN as a populist party focused on spreading negativity.

As we enter the second month of the year and approach the MEP and Local Council elections in June, the atmosphere at party events is already intensifying.

In Mosta, supporters of the Labour Party welcomed the Prime Minister with cheers as he discussed his events this week.

Abela spoke of the cabinet meeting at Dar tal-Providenza on Wednesday, the stability scheme kicking off on Thursday, and the unannounced visit to a farmers' protest on Friday. He expressed his disapproval of politics conducted solely in offices.

Abela spoke the Labour Party's “commitment to continuous positive change” and criticised the Nationalist Party as populist, cautioning against placing trust in them.

"The more division, negativity, and partisanship there is from the Opposition, the greater the responsibility on us to be a government of the people. We solve challenges together through frank discussions, and we cannot have this discussion if we do not recognise certain realities,” Abela said.

Addressing rumours of a divided Labour Party, Abela denied the allegations, reaffirming the party's “positive momentum” and dispelling rumours attempting to “overshadow their ongoing progress.”

Discussing pension challenges faced by several EU countries, Abela explained the demographic imbalance with an aging population and a smaller workforce.

He pointed out positive aspects, such as progress in education, increased opportunities for youth, and a rise in managerial and professional careers among the Maltese workforce.

Abela highlighted the need for specific changes, citing discussions on rent laws in parliament, reforms for temping agencies, and regulations regarding driving licenses for non-EU nationals as examples.