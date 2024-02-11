Brief hailstorm covers Maltese streets with thin sheet of ice

Parts of Malta were suddenly hit by a hailstorm on Sunday afternoon, as grey skies and rain signalled an early end to carnival weekend.

As the hail covered some Maltese streets leaving them completely white, one can expect similar weather on Sunday, as wind and thundery showers seem set to persist.

The weather seemed to empty the streets of Valletta, where the yearly carnival celebrations were underway.

The Met Office had said a few days ago that strong winds varying between Force 5 and 6 are to remain after Saturday.

A slight drop in temperature was also predicted to drop, as the night-time temperature will drop to 11°C.

Windy weather and isolated showers are also forecast for the last two days of Carnival on Monday and Tuesday.