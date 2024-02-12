Vocational crisis forces Carmelite Order to withdraw from Mdina and Balluta

The Carmelite Order will withdraw from Mdina and Balluta as a result of fewer vocations but will remain active in Valletta, Fgura and Santa Venera.

The decision was taken at the end of the Maltese Provincial Chapter held over the past week that elected Fr Charles Mallia as prior provincial until 2027.

The Order will also continue to care for St Elias College, situated in Santa Venera.

In a statement, Fr Mallia said the order will explore “new arrangements” for houses where a continued presence of the community is no longer viable. He added the decisions were taken due to “decreased numbers in vocations”.

“Regrettably, the Chapter, with a heavy heart, also acknowledged the impracticality of maintaining a Carmelite community of friars in Mdina and Balluta,” Fr Mallia said.

Balluta is a parish and thus the Order will have to transfer its responsibilities to the Maltese archdiocese. The Carmelites have had a presence in Balluta since 1859 when a church dedicated to Our lady of Mount Carmel was first built by the Valletta Carmelite fraternity. In 1974, the area became a distinct parish and according to the Carmelite Order’s website the community is responsible for the pastoral care of 5,000 parishioners and 1,300 families.

“Collaborating closely with Archbishop Charles Scicluna and the laity who identify with the Carmelite Order, plans for the future ministry of pastoral care in Balluta will be formulated,” the Fr Mallia said.

Moreover, he added that efforts will be made, in collaboration with the laity, to ensure the continuity of the Carmelite priory of Mdina as a centre for Carmelite spirituality.

“Recognising the long tradition of the Carmelite Order in Malta since the fifteenth century and the generous support from local communities over the decades, the Carmelites express understanding of the disappointment that this decision may bring to many,” Fr Mallia said.

These changes, he added, are intended to “fortify community life, strengthen Catholic witness, and promote vocations” in a bid to continue “enriching the Church in Malta with the Carmelite charism”.

The Provincial Chapter elected the new government of the Maltese Province with Fr Maurice Abela, Fr Martin Schembri, Fr Alex Scerri, and Fr Ivan Scicluna serving as councillors alongside Fr Mallia.

As the Maltese Province of the Carmelite Order navigates this challenging period, may the Holy Spirit provide guidance and support to all those involved, while Our Lady of Mount Carmel extends her protective care over each person.