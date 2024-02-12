menu

[WATCH] Financial details of Mediterrane Film Festival to be published 'in the coming days'

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo told journalists that information regarding payment for David Walliams to host the Malta Film Awards will also be published

matthew_farrugia
12 February 2024, 1:50pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
The Malta Film Commission has been known to refrain from publishing their events' costs
The Malta Film Commission has been known to refrain from publishing their events' costs

The financial details regarding the Mediterrane Film Festival are set to be published “in the coming days”, tourism minister Clayton Bartolo said.

Bartolo was answering journalists’ questions on Monday, almost two weeks after the Malta Film Commission was ordered to publish how much British actor David Walliams was paid to host the 2022 Malta Film Awards. 

Bartolo said that Walliams's pay amount will be released alongside the cost of the Mediterrane Film Festival. Last September, Film Commissioner Johann Grech told this newspaper that the festival’s financial report was to be published “soon”.

The Malta Film Awards' budget in 2022 was €400,000. However, Bartolo had stated that the Malta Film Week had cost some €1.3 million.

The costs of the Film Commission’s events are often in headlines. The commission is known to refrain from publishing their costs while refusing the media’s attempts to shed light on its financial expenditure.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.