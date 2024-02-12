Prime Minister inaugurates CPD's Maritime Section

Prime Minister Robert Abela has inaugurated the Maritime Section of the Civil Protection Department. Abela said that such investments lead to a safe and better-equipped environment for CPD workers.

The new quarters in Kordin was inaugurated after €500,000 investment that will aid the CPD in its maritime operations, as well as land operations. The project comes on the back of other CPD investments, such as new vessles and vehicles.

The Kordin quarters includes three garages that are suitable for the CPD's Hazmat Unit which deals with chemical incidents.

In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, it was said that government spends around €30 million every year in the country's security which lead to the best possible services.

Abela also said that his government ensured sectoral agreements for the CPD and other security workers, such as the police and army.

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri was also present during the inauguration. Camilleri said that investments such as this form the foundation on which government will strengthen the country's security.