Ombudsman investigation into LSE waiting list for children with a disability

The Education Commissioner within the Office of the Ombudsman has initiated an own initiative investigation on reports of waiting lists for children to be granted an LSE.

The investigation will also look into the length of the statementing process for children suspected of having conditions that would require special attention at school.

The investigation was prompted by several complaints over the past few weeks from parents of children with a disability.

“Meetings with stakeholders have commenced for objectively establishing the facts,” Education Commissioner Vincent De Gaetano said in a statement on Monday.

He added that the right to education is a fundamental human right and children with learning problems deserve the best education that the State can provide.

“The State has the duty to ensure that educators at all levels are adequately trained and fully competent to meet all the needs of the children entrusted to their care and to facilitate their development,” the Education Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, De Gaetano said that two recent cases involving children with autism that were brought to his attention have been “satisfactorily resolved, at least for the present, by the Department for Education”.

“Both cases were resolved, at least for the present, last week through the swift intervention of the Director General, Educational Resources and the indefatigable work of the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability,” the Education Commissioner said.

