NSO notes high increase of construction and demolition waste generation in 2022

The year 2022 saw a significant increase in solid waste from construction and demolition, as well as household waste.

According to figures published by the NSO, total solid waste generated in Malta in 2022 amounted to 2.6 million tonnes, representing a 4.4% increase compared to 2021.

Hazardous waste increased by 6.1%, while non-hazardous waste saw a 4.4% increase.

Notable increases were observed in non-hazardous mineral waste from construction and demolition, as well as household and similar wastes. Conversely, decreases were noted for non-hazardous sorting residues and common sludges.

Civic Amenity Sites and organic waste collection experienced the highest drops, followed by declines in grey/green bag collection and bring-in sites. The registered decrease for Civic Amenity Sites was 10.9%, while organic waste collection dropped by 11.5%.

Meanwhile, declines for the grey bag collection and bring-in sites amounted to 1.5% and 7.3% respectively.

Waste treatment totaled 2.5 million tonnes in 2022, a 6.1% increase over the year prior.

Increases were noted in waste input at various treatment facilities, including the Tal-Kus waste transfer station, Malta North Mechanical-Biological Treatment Plant, and Sant’ Antnin Waste Treatment Plant.

Waste disposal at the Għallis landfill increased by 5.1%, while waste incineration at the Marsa Thermal Treatment Facility decreased by 5.6%.

Inert mineral, which refers to material that cannot be naturally disintegrated, showed fluctuations, with backfilling decreasing while recycling increased.

Disposal at sea of mineral waste also increased, while backfilling of other mineral wastes declined.

Separate collection of waste fractions experienced declines in most modes, except for door-to-door glass collection, which saw a slight increase of 0.9%.