Planning Authority officials physically assaulted during enforcement exercise in Ta' Qali

Two officers from the Planning Authority (PA) have been physically assaulted while carrying out compliance and enforcement duties in Ta' Qali on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the PA it was said that an individual threatened and assaulted the officers. Luckily, Transport Malta officials who were patrolling the area intervened, as an ambulance was dispatched onsite.

One of the PA officers in question was said to be under shock and required medical aid. The police were also dispatched and the aggressor is expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days.

"The Authority expresses its solidarity and support with its officers and unreservedly condemns any form of harassment or abuse directed towards public officials performing their duties," the PA concluded.