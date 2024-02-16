PN’s newest MEP candidate is an aerospace engineer

Lee Bugeja Bartolo, 33, becomes the eighth candidate on the Nationalist Party’s ticket for the European Parliament election in June.

He is an aerospace engineer, who worked for Boeing’s military aircraft wing in Australia, the PN said in a statement on Friday. He was awarded a certificate for excellence by Boeing Defense Australia last year.

From Rabat, Bugeja Bartolo had contested the 2017 general election as a Partit Demokratiku candidate on the PN list.

Bugeja Bartolo joins David Agius, Peter Agius, Miriana Calleja Testaferrata de Noto, Norma Camilleri and LouiseAnne Pulis on the PN ticket. Incumbent MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa will also be contesting the election.

The EP election will be held on Saturday 8 June when voters will choose Malta’s six MEPs.