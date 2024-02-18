Aaron Farrugia left cabinet with a €33,000 payout in his pocket

Aaron Farrugia qualified for a €33,385.89 “terminal benefit” when sacked from cabinet in January, a Times of Malta report said on Sunday.

Apart from this severance pay, the former transport minister is reportedly being lined up as Malta’s permanent representative to the International Maritime Organisation.

A compensation of €33,000 is granted as part of the benefits package for cabinet members facing non-re-election, resignations, terminations, or those not re-nominated after an election.

Farrugia emerged as the sole casualty in Robert Abela's January reshuffle, sparking political discussions regarding both his performance and his rapport with the prime minister.

Adding to a burgeoning roster, the Labour MP now stands alongside other cabinet members eligible for substantial severance packages, despite their dismissal or compelled resignations.

In 2021, Rosianne Cutajar received a €27,000 payment when compelled to leave the government due to her close association with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

After being ousted by Abela over her husband Silvio Valletta's connections to Fenech, Justyne Caruana, the former Gozo minister, secured a €28,000 compensation.

Despite resigning amid public protests triggered by Fenech's arrest and allegations of his office shielding individuals linked to Caruana Galizia's murder, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was granted a €120,000 golden handshake. Muscat has defended the severance package, asserting that it aligns with his entitlements and is not excessive.