Three-year-old survivor of Israeli airstrike to get free healthcare in Malta

A three-year-old survivor of a recent Israeli airstrike in Gaza will be receiving medical care in Malta, the Palestinian embassy has announced.

The young girl, Selah, lost her mother and brother during the airstrike, which also left her with severe injuries.

“Her heart-warming reunion with her father, facilitated by social media, was a beacon of hope amidst the tragedy,” the embassy said.

The journey to Malta was made possible through the generosity of donors and the collaborative efforts of the Palestinian Embassy in Malta and the Maltese government.

A group of people has donated for Selah to leave Egypt, and get her proper medical treatment in Malta. St James hospital offered to sponsor her medical treatment, and the government of Malta offered to treat her at Mater Dei hospital for free.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Malta, Fadi Hanania, extended her heartfelt gratitude to the generous individuals who contributed to bringing Selah and her father to Malta, emphasizing the urgent need for continued support.

The dire state of healthcare in Gaza was underscored by the World Health Organization's report that only 11 out of 36 hospitals in the region are functioning, with a drastic reduction in hospital bed capacity.

Saleh will arrive in Malta on Tuesday at 1:15pm.

Those wishing to assist in bringing more injured Gazan children to Malta for medical treatment or to donate essential aid to Gaza are encouraged to contact the embassy at 27801200 or contribute via Revolut at 99619998 or BOV Mobile pay: 99922000.