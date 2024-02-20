Malta in crucial need of drug testing kits, report finds

Malta severely lacks life-saving drug testing equipment for drug users, according to a report on European drug trends.

The report by Correlation – European Harm Reduction Network (C-EHRN) noted a serious lack of resources that would safeguard drug users in Malta, such as a weak system when it comes to warning users of contaminated narcotics.

The report delved into European drug trends and Malta’s relationship to those trends, where among other findings, it was said that unlike other European markets, heroin in Malta seems to be uncontaminated by synthetic opioids.

Similarly, the report noted that whereas Europe is experiencing a shortage of heroin, the same cannot be said for Malta, however it seems that the use of heroin itself may be on the decline locally.

Despite this, the report also found a rise in other drug use, particularly cocaine and crack cocaine. The chemsex scene, which refers to sexual activity while on drugs is also on the rise, as is the use of recreational drugs such as ketamine.

The report, which was explained during a conference by Harm Reduction Malta, noted the increase of simultaneous use of certain narcotics such as cocaine and ketamine, and ecstasy and LSD.

With regards to acquiring drugs, online markets prevail locally and in the EU, as apps like Telegram, Signal and Whatsapp are among the most widely used platforms for buying narcotics.

Beyond drug use, the report found that Maltese harm reduction services are underdeveloped, as Malta lacks widespread drug testing kits leaving users in the dark about what they are really consuming. It was also highlighted that it is not sure if monitoring of online or offline drug markets take place.

Here it was emphasised that drug checking saves lives, and one should not wait for accidents to happen.