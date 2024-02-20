[WATCH] Three-year-old Israeli airstrike survivor arrives in Malta for treatment

Selah, the three-year-old survivor of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza has arrived in Malta where she will be given medical care.

The young girl, Selah, lost her mother and brother during the airstrike, which also left her with severe injuries. The journey to Malta was made possible through the generosity of donors and the collaborative efforts of the Palestinian Embassy in Malta and the Maltese government.

Upon arriving in Malta, Selah was greeted by cheers and applause, as the Ambassador of Palestine, Fadi G. H. Hanania held her in his hands.

Addressing the media, Hanania described Selah as an icon of Palestine’s resilience, as he recounted the horrors the girl witnessed in her own country.

He further stated that the little one is proof of the mass civilian casualties in Gaza, noting that since Israel started its attack on Palestine, 30,000 people were killed with half of them being women and children.

Hanania thanked the activists and Maltese authorities responsible for Selah’s journey to the island.

Those wishing to assist in bringing more injured Gazan children to Malta for medical treatment or to donate essential aid to Gaza are encouraged to contact the embassy at 27801200 or contribute via Revolut at 99619998 or BOV Mobile pay: 99922000.

Selah greeted by Robert Abela

Prime Minister was also present at the Malta International Airport as he welcomed the Selah.