Anton Refalo says police have not sent for him over stolen marker

The police have not sent for minister Anton Refalo over his possession of a historic stone marker in his Qala home.

Refalo said this in parliament after he was asked by the PN's justice spokesperson Karol Aquilina if the police had spoken to him about the artefact, to which he responded in the negative.

The artefact in question dates back to the British rule and bears the inscription Victoria Regina on it. The marker appeared in the background of a private party photo uploaded to social media by his son.

When the stone marker case erupted, Refalo claimed to have invited the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage to his home on 18 February 2022 so they could see the artefact.

Refalo claimed that “everyone knows” his love for Maltese cultural and historical heritage, defending himself by saying he would do his utmost to promote its preservation. However, he never explained how the artefact ended up in his house.

Sources privvy to the political machinations in Gozo had said Refalo is adamant on not resigning, leaving the Prime Minister with his hands tied.