Palestinian girl receiving medical care in Malta visits parliament

Saleh, the three-year-old Palestinian girl who is in Malta to receive medical care, visited parliament with her father on Wednesday.

She was also accompanied by the Palestinian ambassador Fadi G. H. Hanania.

Replying to a parliamentary question by government Whip Naomi Cachia, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the request to bring the young girl to Malta was sent by the Palestinian embassy to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Camilleri said other ministries which would be involved in the process were then roped in to facilitate her arrival.

“We made sure to ensure we could provide them with the required Visas and permits, and passed them on,” he said.

The Health Ministry, he said, then made the necessary preparations so the girl can be treated at Mater Dei Hospital.

“We should be proud; we do not participate in wars or contribute in conflict we offer humanitarian help,” Camilleri remarked.

Saleh arrived in Malta from Egypt on Tuesday, having suffered severe injuries. She lost her her mother and brother during an Israeli airstrike on Gaza.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Hanania described Selah as an icon of Palestine’s resilience, as he recounted the horrors the girl witnessed in her own country.