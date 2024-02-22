Ħamrun barber Kusi Dismark to be deported Friday after life of 13 years in Malta

Kusi Dismark, the Ħamrun barber who was detained a fortnight ago after 13 years living in Malta, will be deported on Friday, MaltaToday has learnt.

Sources said that after Dismark was detained by immigration officers on 21 January, his deportation was “inevitable”.

He was detained while working at his Ħamrun barbershop with authorities telling him he was subject to a removal order since 2011.

Friends, neighbours and even his landlord had told Times of Malta that Kusi was a hard-working man, who in 13 years, had built a new life for himself by even studying for a course at MCAST and opening his own business in Ħamrun’s High Street.

“I’m scared… terrified. I have to start life again at 37,” Kusi told the media.

Kusi is currently being housed at the Safi detention centre.

The migrant community, assisted by NGOs including ADITUS and Moviment Graffitti, will be organising a protest against Dismark’s deportation next Sunday.

They are calling for the immediate release of Kusi Dismark, while also demanding an end to government raids which “detain and threaten to deport” law abiding members of the migrant community.

The community is also urging for the re-introduction of a residence permit scheme, similar to the Specific Residence Authorisation which grants people that have long contributed to the Maltese economy and community some stability and peace in their lives.

The protest will be held this Sunday, 25 February at 3pm at Ħamrun Square. The exact meeting point will be at Ħamrun Kiosk, where the march will begin and progress towards Valletta.

MaltaToday has reached out to the Home Affairs Ministry for a comment on Dismark's deportation.