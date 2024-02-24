Enemalta issues call for tenders for new Siġġiewi Distribution Centre

Enemalta has announced a call for tenders for the development of the Siġġiewi Distribution Centre aimed at enhancing electricity services to customers in the region.

This initiative is part of Enemalta's broader six-year network reinforcement plan, which includes the commissioning of four new distribution centres to improve electricity services across Malta and Gozo.

Last Summer, a series of power cuts across the country persisted through some of the hottest days of the year.

In a statement, the Energy Ministry said that the Siġġiewi Distribution Centre is meant to increase capacity and reliability in the electricity network serving Siġġiewi, Żebbuġ, Qormi, Żurrieq, Qrendi, Mqabba, and surrounding areas.

“Economic growth, climate change, increased electrification, and the rapid deployment of many grid-connected renewables by families and businesses are necessitating a more resilient grid with greater capacity and flexibility,” the ministry said.

To meet these challenges, Enemalta plans to triple its investments in electricity generation and distribution infrastructure in 2024, totaling €55 million. Ryan Fava, Executive Chairman of Enemalta, outlined that the Siġġiewi Distribution Centre will feature two 30 MVA transformers, two switchgear rooms, and additional control and protection equipment. “Its development will also increase network flexibility in other parts of Malta by relieving the load on the distribution centres currently supplying Siggiewi and surrounding localities, including the ones at Kirkop, Ħal Far, Mosta and Marsa (South).”

“Through its six-year plan, Enemalta is working to consolidate electricity distribution infrastructure in all localities in Malta and Gozo, to continue improving the quality and reliability of its electricity services,” energy minister Miriam Dalli stated.

Enemalta's plans extend beyond the Siġġiewi project, with advanced plans for the development of the Naxxar Distribution Centre and ongoing upgrades to various distribution centres, including Msida, St Andrew's, and Bugibba.