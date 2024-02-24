ADPD slams wasteful expenditure on Paola square and similar projects

ADPD criticised the wasteful expenditure on poorly planned infrastructural projects and highlighted the need for consistency in government policies regarding climate action and traffic management.

During a press conference on Saturday, ADPD Deputy Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo emphasised the consequences of inadequate planning, citing the example of Paola's main square where millions of Euros were spent on a project that failed to deliver the desired results. Despite intentions to create a pedestrian-friendly environment and reduce traffic, the square's transformation was undermined by continued heavy traffic flow through Paola.

The project aimed to prioritise people over vehicles, aligning with climate policies and urban development goals. However, ADPD said that the persistence of heavy traffic negated these efforts, resulting in air pollution and congestion in the square. Cacopardo questioned the point of such expensive projects if they fail due to a lack of political will to control traffic.

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci echoed these sentiments, criticising the lack of long-term vision and planning on Maltese roads. She highlighted instances like the Għadira road project, where millions were spent to create a single lane only to be followed by further expenditure to add a second lane.

Gauci criticised the awarding of public tenders to individuals lacking competence, resulting in cosmetic projects that require constant maintenance and redoing. She called for public funds to be used judiciously and for infrastructure projects to be executed by competent individuals to achieve their intended aims.

Overall, ADPD condemned the wasteful expenditure on poorly planned projects and called for greater accountability and competence in infrastructure development to benefit citizens effectively.