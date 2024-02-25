'I am black, so what?': Migrants call for policy changes in Ħamrun to Valletta march

Migrants working and living in Malta braved the weather on Sunday afterrnoon to march from Ħamrun to Valletta, advocating for policy revisions that would secure residency, social rights, and stability for themselves and their children born in Malta.

Despite having established Malta as their home and dutifully paid taxes for many years, they still live in constant apprehension of potential document withdrawals, leaving them susceptible to deportation, exploitation, and an uncertain future.

The protest, which also saw the participation of several Maltese individuals, occurred two days after the deportation of Hamrun barber Kusi Dismark, who had lived, studied, and worked in Malta for 13 years.

In speeches in front of parliament, speakers presenting the migrants community explained that while those denied asylum are permitted to work in Malta and are obligated to pay taxes and social contributions, they lack access to free education. Although they have healthcare access while employed, they lack social protection, meaning they won't receive benefits in case of injury, illness, or unemployment.

Additionally, they are ineligible for a pension upon reaching retirement age. Marriage is prohibited for those denied asylum, even if they have formed loving relationships and started their own families. Children born in Malta to parents denied asylum inherit their parents' lack of documentation, lacking social protection and technically being stateless.

Despite having lived in Malta for more than two decades, these individuals are still labeled as migrants and aliens, lamented activist Iliot Idami, who has been in Malta for 17 years with a wife and five children, all born in Malta.

The march featured the participation of Labour MEP and human rights activist Cyrus Engerer and Yana Mintoff, the former prime minister's daughter.

The demonstration received endorsement from 36 civil and human rights NGOs, including Aditus, ADPD, Allied Rainbow Communities, Drachma, Doctors for Choice, PN’s Forum Opportunitajiet Indaqs, the Jesuit Refugee Service Malta, the Church’s Justice and Peace Commission, KSU, Moviment Graffitti, MGRM, SOS Malta, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, the Women’s Rights Foundation, and Repubblika.