Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni | YMCA P.1

In the first of a two-part episode, Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni analyses the shocking conclusions of the HomeinclusRation study published by YMCA Malta in 2023.

The report set out to analyse the phenomenon of homelessness among migrants and also the Maltese population, returning stories of exploitation, abuse and discrimination.

Activist Wayne Flask sits down with Christian Inkum and Anthony Camilleri to explore the harrowing realities of migrant workers in construction, and the political background which led to the creation of a new slave economy.

Soundtracked by Sempliċiment tat-Triq and Mind’s Eye Dub.

The series is a joint production between Wayne Flask and Maltatoday, produced on an entirely voluntary basis.