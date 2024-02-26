Migrant deaths during AFM rescue operation need to be investigated, NGO says

NGO calls for public inquiry into death of five migrants during rescue operation in Maltese waters

SAR Malta Network, an NGO, has called for a public inquiry into the death of five migrants during a rescue operation in Maltese waters last Friday.

The five people formed part of a group of migrants who departed from Libya some three days prior to being spotted around five miles from Żonqor Point.

During a rescue operation carried out by the Armed Forces of Malta the boat capsized. The AFM rescued 29 people but five others lost their life with the Maltese government expressing “deep regret” over the loss of life.

“We demand a comprehensive and public inquiry into this unnecessary loss of life, which adds five more souls to the 2,500 people who drowned crossing the Central Mediterranean in 2023,” the NGO said.

While noting the AFM’s willingness to go public with the “basic details of the case”, the group said significant questions remain and require an urgent investigation.

The NGO said the questions include: The timing of the rescue operation and why the people in distress were not rescued earlier; whether standard search and rescue procedures were followed, including the availability of a RHIB and the means of communication with those on board; and how conduct during this rescue operation is a result of Malta’s ongoing failure to rescue within its wider search and rescue zone.

“We therefore demand that the Maltese authorities carry out a comprehensive and public inquiry in a timely manner under the Inquiries Act. We also demand that all survivors of this shipwreck are released from detention immediately so they may receive the appropriate support and care,” the NGO said.