Michelle Muscat on Joseph Muscat’s EP candidature: ‘Decision rests with Labour leadership’

Michelle Muscat has hinted that the decision whether her husband, former prime minister Joseph Muscat, will contest the European election rests solely with Robert Abela.

According to veteran Labour propagandist Emmanuel Cuschieri, the comment was made on Tuesday morning during a campaign activity organised by Labour candidate Claudette Abela Baldacchino.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, Cuschieri quoted Michelle Muscat saying that the “issue concerning Joseph”, ostensibly referring to his EP election candidature, “is a decision that rests with the Labour Party and who leads it”.

Cuschieri was unequivocal in his interpretation: “Joseph said yes.”

He went on to quote what Michelle Muscat said: “They are asking me what will Joseph do. Joseph, as always, will work for the best interest of the Labour Party and the country. Now, this issue concerning Joseph is a decision that rests with the Labour Party and who leads it.”

Cuschieri’s post followed a flurry of social media activity by Labour Party supporters and functionaries throughout the day suggesting that the former leader had made up his mind.

Muscat had been mulling a return to politics by contesting the European election on a Labour ticket but has so far insisted that he has not yet made up his mind.

There has been no word yet from the Labour Party but sources close to the leadership have said Robert Abela is not too keen on a Muscat candidature despite publicly saying he will not stand in his way.

The Sunday Times of Malta two days ago reported on an internal PL survey that showed how the party could win the EP election with a 40,000-vote advantage over the Nationalist Party if Muscat is a candidate. The report also said that according to the poll, Muscat could garner around 100,000 first count votes, an absolute record.