Mediterrane Film Festival cost €3.7 million

The Mediterrane Film Festival cost the Maltese taxpayer €3,790,776 according to an economic impact assessment tabled in parliament.

The 92-page report, which was coincidentally published on the same day as the public inquiry report into the death of Jean Paul Sofia, details the expenditure and "direct, indirect and induced" economic impact of the lavish festival.

The report comes a few weeks after it was revealed that taxpayers paid David Walliams €120,000 to host the Malta Film Awards in 2022.

According to the report, the largest expenditure was related to "Creative Arts & Entertainment Activities," which totalled €2,439,245. The second largest spend was on advertising and marketing research, which cost the taxpayer €376,402.

Accomodation for the film festival's guests stood at €304,930, while the cost of air transport to bring the guests to Malta cost €344,175.

The report also details the number of guests involved in the festival. "A total of 249 international guests were sponsored with the payment of flights and accommodation directly by the Malta Film Commission."

According to the report, the festival's potential economic output ammounted to €7,026,621 and, "created or enhanced a total employment impact of 53 jobs at the Direct, Indirect, and Induced levels."

Earlier in February, tourism minister Clayton Bartolo stated that this year, Malta will once again host the Mediterrane Film Festival.