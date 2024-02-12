Film Commission paid David Walliams €120,000 to host Malta Film Awards

The Malta Film Commission paid David Walliams €120,000 to host the Malta Film Awards, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation has revealed.

Walliams was hired to host the Film Awards in 2022, with the film commission having refused to divulge the figures of how much he was paid.

The Malta Film Awards' budget in 2022 was €400,000. However, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo had stated that the Malta Film Week had cost some €1.3 million.

The costs of the Film Commission’s events are often in headlines. The commission is known to refrain from publishing their costs while refusing the media’s attempts to shed light on its financial expenditure.

The Film Commission was ordered to publish the details after the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation took the matter to court, following a denied Freedom of Information request.

On Monday, Bartolo said the festival’s financial details are set to be published “in the coming days”.