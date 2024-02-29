Sofia inquiry: Malta Enterprise deputy chair and OHSA chair step down

Malta Enterprise’s deputy chairperson Peter Borg, and OHSA chairman David Xuereb, have tendered their resignation after the release of a public inquiry report into the 2022 construction collapse that killed Jean Paul Sofia.

According to the Times of Malta, Borg and Xuereb tendered their resignation earlier on Wednesday after the publication of the report. Meanwhile, two other Malta Enterprise board members – lobbyist Paul Abela and unionist Victor Carachi – are also expected to resign.

Their resignations came after the Prime Minister gave all CEOs and chairpersons singled out in the report an ultimatum to shoulder responsibility for the shortcomings that led to the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Abela, without naming names, said he expected the chairperson of an entity and two CEOs of another two entities to resign. He also mentioned an employee and a number of managers who are no longer at their posts as other people who were singled out in the report.

So far, Xuereb is the only known chairperson to have tendered his resignation.

The public inquiry board was highly critical of Malta Enterprise, specifically its investment committee, which in May 2019 approved the proposal from AllPlus Limited to build a furniture factory on government industrial land. This land later became the site of Jean Paul Sofia’s death.

The inquiry board said the investment committee was superficial in its decision to approve the proposal, and should never have accepted the investment proposal in the first place.

