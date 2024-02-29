Basic Maltese course for foreign workers kicks off at St. Vincent De Paul Residence

A Maltese course was launched on Thursday morning, focusing on teaching basic Maltese to foreign workers and professionals within St. Vincent De Paul Residence.

The course will be covering basic medical terminologies, assisting workers and professionals in understanding patients' symptoms and diagnosing accordingly.

Currently, 60 people have enrolled in this course.

During the launch, Health Minister Joe Etienne Abela emphasized the importance of communication between patients and those providing care.

"Thanks to this training, we will witness better service and better-quality treatment," Abela said.

"We need to ensure that Maltese and Gozitan elderly, who are not educated in the English language, are still receiving the best care and making full use of the services provided," he added.

Accompanying Abela was Parliamentary Secretary Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, who reiterated the significance of communication within the health sector.

"This training ensures that all services provide security to patients, families, but most importantly to our elderly," he said.

The initiative was prompted by several complaints from families whose elders had experienced incidents where they couldn't be understood and helped.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech had also raised the matter, some months ago, after a personal experience.

In January, in his first moves as health Minister Jo Etienne Abela announced that foreign carers tending to the elderly in Malta will need a skills card for employment.

Abela emphasised a focus on carer engagement in 2024, implementing a skills card system involving language and skills assessments.