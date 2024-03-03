New laws to regulate workplace health and safety to be passed by next summer, Abela says

Speaking during a Sunday political activity, Abela spent the majority of his time speaking about the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry report published this week. The report heavily criticised the relevant construction authorities for failing to take responsibility for the case.

Abela stated that government will implement the recommendations set out by the public inquiry board, as he noted that the construction sector as a whole requires an entire change of mentality. This, he said, will separate the amateurs from the professionals in this sector.

The Prime Minister also announced that in the next few days, government will publish calls in order to create a pool of lawyers and architects which will provide services to anyone with queries or complaints related to construction, free of charge.

Abela called for more synergy between enforcing authorities, as he mentioned the need for more officers who are trained on the issues they are meant to inspect. Among the most worrying shortcomings noticed by the public inquiry board had to do with enforcement, as the need for a wholesale rethink on the issue was recommended.

Easter celebrations

Abela also used his time to speak about a myriad of issues. One of them involved volunteers’ concerns that this year’s Easter processions will once again be disrupted by catering establishments.

Last year, organisers of Valletta’s Holy Week processions called on the authorities to issue assurances that there will be no repeat of what they called “shameful” disruptions during last week’s Easter processions. The disruptions came from catering establishments that placed tables along Merchants Street and played loud music in flagrant breach of the law.

Addressing this, Abela said that government has told the relevant authorities that this year’s processions will take place “without any disruptions.” The Prime Minister said that his government will continue to support businesses, but the sense of community is always prioritised.