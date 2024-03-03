Grech calls for political responsibility to be shouldered after Jean Paul Sofia inquiry findings

During the PN’s Sunday political activity in Sliema, Grech reminded those present that Prime Minister Robert Abela had repeatedly refused Sofia’s grieving mother a public inquiry. Grech noted that when Abela changed his mind after seeing the culmination of the people’s anger at his refusal, Malta won.

Regarding Abela’s pledges for the necessary actions to be taken in order to change the construction industry, Grech said that as long as Labour is in government, nothing will really change.

"These are the same people who voted against the public inquiry," Grech shouted, as he also reminded those present of the recommendations of the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia are yet to be fully implemented.

The PN leader reminded his listeners that had it not been the PN who insisted on a public inquiry through a parliamentary motion, we would not know the scale of authorities’ failings. Grech commended Isabelle Bonnici for her persistence in the pursuit of justice for her son.

Grech spoke about government’s reaction to the report and the subsequent resignations, as he noted that those resignations are simply not enough. “They never learn,” he said, insisting on political responsibility to be shouldered.

The PN leader concluded by calling on civil society to join the opposition and make its disgruntlement known.