Ta’ Qali concert area works nearing their end

A massive new open air concert venue in Ta’ Qali that will double up as a recreational area for the public will soon be inaugurated.

Workers are putting in the final touches to the area that previously housed an abandoned concrete factory.

The sprawling green lawn, ideal for concerts and mass activities, has underground dressing rooms and backstage facilities, and a building with a clinic and security control room. The area will also have 144 toilets, a specialised lighting system and a car park for 500 vehicles.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bonett toured the facilities on Thursday accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary Omar Farrugia and the head of the Ta’ Qali National Park unit, Jason Micallef.

“This project is at the heart of government’s policy to deliver more open spaces,” Bonett said. “Apart from serving as a concert area, this space will be used as a recreational area for the people.”

Micallef called it the “biggest regeneration of green spaces” that ever occurred, saying the national park today has a unit that ensures its upkeep.

The open-air concert venue forms part of a larger area that includes passageways, wooded areas, an amphitheatre and other open spaces.

International artist Ed Sheeran is expected to give a concert at the new Ta’ Qali venue on 26 June.