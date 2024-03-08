Women’s Lobby, GWU reiterate calls for gender equality on workplace

Many challenges persist for women in Malta despite progress in gender equality, the Malta Women’s Lobby said on International Women’s Day, calling on the government to dismantle the systemic barriers that perpetuate inequalities and to create a more inclusive society where every woman can live with dignity, respect, and enjoy equal opportunities.

“For decades, women have been at the forefront of societal progress, breaking barriers, and reshaping the narrative of what it means to be a woman in today’s world. International Women’s Day serves as a poignant reminder of the remarkable contributions of women and the continued struggle for gender parity,” said MWL chairperson Anna Borg.

“Everyone benefits from equality. Studies have shown that businesses thrive when there is a balance in gender representation, with diverse perspectives leading to better decision-making and innovation.”

Borg said that granting better work family measures which are adequately paid and sufficiently long, not only enhances gender equality but also contributes to better well-being in families, fostering stronger bonds and more equitable sharing of responsibilities between the parents.

“All this is fundamental if government wants to address its demographic challenge since Malta now has the lowest birth rate across all EU members states.

“This International Women's Day, we call upon individuals, organisations and policymakers to join us in our efforts to advance gender equality. By promoting women's empowerment, challenging stereotypes, and fostering an environment of inclusivity, we can create a more just and equitable society for all whilst accelerating progress,” Borg said.

The Malta Women’s Lobby is an umbrella organisation that works in the area of women’s rights and acts as a national forum with the aim of raising awareness and lobbying for effective change in matters related to gender equality between women and men and is a full member of the European Women’s Lobby.

GWU: ‘Equality at work is key to a stronger democracy and inclusive societies’

Equality at work is the key to a stronger democracy and inclusive societies, the General Workers Union said in its message celebrating International Women’s Day.

Joining partner trade union ITUC (International Confederation of Trade Unions), the GWU said women today keep facing a host of inequalities, both during workplace participation, as well as gender pay discrimination, and harassment on the workplace, among other challenges.

“Decades of progress which achieved equality for women, among them equitable workplace participation, economic and political empowerment and access to education, are now also being undermined by populist movements,” GWU secretary-general Josef Bugeja said.

“The GWU has always believed and pursued the principles of gender equalit through its collective agreements and social dialogue. Not only is our organisation built by a considerable amount of women workers, but our administration has always insisted on improving gender representation among its section secretaries, with women representatives being essential towards building an inclusive, feminist and equitable trade-union movement,” Bugeja said.

The GWU currently has two women who are section secretaries, as well as female administrative officers. Bugeja said the union wants more women to take up senior roles.

ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle said: “The path to a truly inclusive, equitable and democratic society is through the relentless pursuit of gender equality at work. Our call for a gender-transformative New Social Contract is about creating the conditions where every woman can thrive in dignity, free from discrimination and violence. This International Women’s Day, we recommit to this vision and advocate for transformative policies that uplift all workers.”