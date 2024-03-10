[WATCH] 'What will they do with this country?' Abela asks, criticising PN's financial management

"How can the country trust someone to lead the country when they cannot manage their own finances?" Prime Minister Robert Abela asked party supporters on Sunday.

“They (the Nationalist Party) cannot even manage their own finances… The electoral commission has been chasing them for two years to publish their accounts,” Abela said.

The Prime Minister was reacting to news from court this week, where the Electoral Commission confirmed that the PN ignored five letters, asking for public accounts and a list of donors to be published.

The commission stated that it asked the PN to file the necessary documents as required by law in letters dated 18 January 2022, 6 April 2022, 12 January 2023, 10 April 2023, and 14 June 2023.

In Malta, each registered political party is obliged to submit its accounts and a list of donors according to the parameters set by the law regulating political party financing. After vetting the documents, the Electoral Commission then publishes the accounts and donor reports on its website.

Rallying in Ħal Kirkop, Prime Minister Robert Abela questioned why someone should trust the PN after such behavior.

"They burdened their party with decades of debt, not to mention what they might do with the country," Abela added.

On the contrary, he said, the Labour administration has been witnessing "one success after another," with a country blooming with a "dynamic economy."

Emphasising the importance of such an economy, the Prime Minister mentioned how this would lead to a better quality of life for citizens but also greater local investments.

Sticking with the latter, Abela went over his visit to the newly inaugurated Shoreline Mall in Xagħjra and several other projects in the South of Malta.

More to follow.