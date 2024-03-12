Government will not keep its promise for a new psychiatric hospital, PN says

The Nationalist Party blasted government's scrapped plans to build a new psychiatric hospital, in what it called a failed electoral promise.

On Tuesday, the PN said that after years of promising to build the new hospital, government is now confirming that it will only allocate one unit in a new hospital.

In 2022, then-health minister Chris Fearne announced that a tract of land in Swatar has been earmarked for the construction of a psychiatric hospital. The Labour Party's 2017 and 2022 manifestos both made mention of plans for a new mental health facility to supplement Mount Carmel.

The PN noted that until recently, government had promised that works on the construction of the 120-bed psychiatric hospital had already begun. "Government also said that it had identified space, paid for studies and had a plan, but we now know that this was all a waste of time, money and resources," the PN said.

The opposition said that government is not truly prioritising psychiatric care, as it put forward its 12 proposals on the subject.

The PN pledged to build a new psychiatric hospital close to Mater Dei Hospital while ensuring renovations in Mater Dei. The party also promised to treat mental health conditions with the same importance of all other conditions, as well as create more awareness on the subject while reducing stigma.

The opposition promised to offer medicine that will aid psychiatric care, offer psychiatric care in various clinics around the country and launch a programme for students and workers to catch mental conditions early on.

The PN is also pledging investments in human resources in clinics and hospitals, aiding NGOs to invest in the sector, strengthening care options for individuals in times of crisis, and introducing safe spaces to public buildings.

The statement was signed by shadow minister for mental health, Ian Vassallo and shadow minister for health, Adrian Delia.