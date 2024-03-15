PM covering up criminal web behind benefits fraud racket: PN

Prime Minister Robert Abela has been accused of covering up the “criminal web” behind the benefits fraud racket.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, MP Mark Anthony Sammut and MEP candidate Louise Ann Pulis said the Prime Minister and the police have been covering up the “vote buying racket.”

On Thursday, a former Labour canvasser and former driver for Minister Andy Ellul, called for a magisterial inquiry to investigate the social benefits fraud racket, offering to blow the lid off organised criminal activity he claims to have participated in, if granted whistleblower status.

Sammut and Pulis said it is unacceptable that institutions turned a blind eye to the claims being made by Ellul’s former driver.

They said the Labour Party used public funds and disseminated them among those who did not deserve them to “buy votes.”

The two also insisted the institutions which should be protecting people who want to unveil the truth are putting pressure on those who want to uncover corruption.