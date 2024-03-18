More than half of Maltese companies failed to submit income tax returns in 2022: PQ

More than half of Maltese companies failed to submit their income tax returns in 2022, information tabled in parliament shows.

The information was tabled in the House by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana following a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Graham Bencini.

24,511 companies from the registered 48,843 failed to submit their income tax return with the Inland Revenue. This means that 50.15% failed to do so.

In 2021, 17,481 from the registered 45,767 failed to submit their income tax returns, meaning 38.12% failed to do so.