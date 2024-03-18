EP President pays courtesy call to Speaker

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has paid a courtesy call to Speaker Anglu Farrugia at his office in Parliament.

Farrugia thanked Metsola for her work at the European Parliament and said the two parliaments should explore avenues in working closer together in favour of democracy.

The EP President on her part said both parliaments are the “homes” of the Maltese and Gozitans.

As she visits the highest institution of each European country, she invited the Speaker of the House of Representatives to encourage more Maltese and Gozitans to vote in the elections to be held in the European Union another 12 weeks, in a democratic process important for the Union itself and its citizens.

During the meeting the two dignitaries spoke about various themes of current importance, including the sufferings of the peoples involved in the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.