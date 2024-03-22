Four EU member states agree to recognise ‘future’ State of Palestine

Malta, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia are ready to recognise the State of Palestine when the conditions allow for the State to be set up.

In a press statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said that Malta, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia met on the margins of the European Council summit in Brussels to discuss developments in Gaza and the Middle East.

“The four countries agreed that the two-state solution is crucial for peace in the Middle East, and so they are ready to recognise Palestine as a state when the conditions to set up this State allow for this.”

Malta already recognises the Palestinian right to a state, but this would recognise a ‘future’ state.

The four countries also agreed that there should be an immediate and permanent stop to the fighting, that all hostages are freed, and that humanitarian aid be provided immediately.

The statement comes after the 27 European Union countries agreed to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the release of all hostages and provision of humanitarian assistance.