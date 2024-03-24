Tal-Linja app will provide live tracking of buses from Monday

Bus users can track their ride live via the Tal-Linja app starting Monday, Transport Minister Chris Bonett says in an interview with MaltaToday.

The change will make it possible for users to know where the bus has arrived in a radical transformation of the public transport system.

“Malta Public Transport will be updating their app so that people will be able to see where the bus they are waiting for has arrived, similar to certain apps we use when ordering food,” Bonett says.

Malta Public Transport is a private company that operates the bus service, which is heavily subsidised by the government. Buses are free for Tal-Linja card holders.

Bonett says that buses witnessed an increase of 17 million passenger trips last year. He adds that a review of the route network will take place following broad consultation to ensure the bus service meets today’s demands.