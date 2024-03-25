Advance voting procedure simplified after cross-party agreement

People who vote early will no longer be required to make a declaration on oath after parliament agreed to drop the requirement in amendments approved on Monday.

The minor change to the General Elections Act was approved unanimously through all stages of the parliamentary process after a short debate.

Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon, a veteran of the electoral process, and Opposition spokesperson Karol Aquilina, participated in the debate that lasted a few minutes.

Until now, voters who could not vote on election day were required to go to the Electoral Commission and make a declaration on oath to be able to vote in advance. This cumbersome arrangement has now been simplified after both sides of the House agreed to the change.

People who want to benefit from advance voting will now have to fill in a simple declaration on a form provided by the Electoral Commission that could also be available electronically through a website.

The next electoral appointment is 8 June when voters will elect the six Maltese members of the European Parliament and councillors in all towns and villages. Advance voting normally takes place a week before the election date proper.

The simplified procedure for advance voting will be applicable from this year.