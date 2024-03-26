Joey Reno Vella to head cannabis authority

Joey Reno Vella will now head ARUC, the cannabis regulatory authority, following Leonid McKay's transfer as the head of JobsPlus.

Tuesday's appointment makes Vella the third person to head ARUC. Vella is a lawyer by profession as he specialised in civil and criminal law, as well as family law.

In a statement by the office of the parliamentary secretary for reforms, it was noted that Vella had worked on a number of reforms, including the legal reform which estabilshed ARUC itself.

It was noted that since then, Vella was an active contributor to ARUC's development, as he served as one of the authority's board of directors as secretary of the board.

Parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg congratulated Vella on his new role, as she thanked McKay for his servis within ARUC.