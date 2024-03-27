Lecturer assaulted by MCAST student says institution should continue helping young man

Educators should not be left to face the growing list of challenges against them alone, the Malta Union of Teachers said in a protest on Wednesday.

“We are educators, and we cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening in the sector. If everyone is ready to abdicate from their responsibilities of ensuring young children and teens receive proper education, we are not,” the MUT said.

The protest was called after a video gone viral on social media showed an MCAST student hitting a lecturer after being told to leave the classroom.

Addressing the protest, the lecturer said that during his 20-year career, he was never assaulted in such a manner.

“I left class shaking and with blood dripping from my face and was assisted by the Institute [MCAST] management. I attended a clinic for treatment and have a scheduled appointment at Mater Dei Hospital for scans to determine if there are hidden fractures,” he said.

The lecturer went on to say despite the incident, he wants the institution to continue supporting the young man. “I pledge to MCAST to continue to provide him all the support needed as I have provided him for the past months.”

During the protest, MUT said flak received by the lecturer for banging on the table before the incident was not justified.

“We should bang on our desks every time parents forget their responsibilities, every time young people are bullied, every time young people are exposed to sex, drugs and alcohol,” the MUT said.

That is why, the MUT said, teachers and educators should not be left alone to face these challenges alone.