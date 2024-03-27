Myriam Spiteri Debono unanimously approved as Malta’s President

Parliament has unanimously voted in favour of appointing Myriam Spiteri Debono as Malta’s next President.

The motion was presented on Wednesday by Prime Minister Robert Abela and seconded by Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

Spiteri Debono, 72, replaces outgoing President George Vella who was Malta’s head of state for five years.

For the first time in Malta’s history, the Maltese President required a two-thirds majority in parliament, something that is guaranteed following cross-party agreement. The cross-party agreement was reached on Tuesday following parliamentary group meetings by the two major parties.

Both parties also agreed the Prime Minister will be tasking former PN minister Francis Zammit Dimech with the role.

Motion thanking outgoing President George Vella

During the start of the sitting, the PM presented a motion thanking George Vella for his work during his tenure as President.

He said every presidency has its challenges and realities, but Vella always remained authentic in his work “whatever the circumstances were”.

Abela praised his work during the pandemic, saying Vella always strived to retain his contact with people.

“President George Vella also lived through political upheaval, but he still served the constitution, and did not get dragged into partisan interests,” Abela said, referring to th 2019 political crisis.

Abela said it was no lie that government and Vella shared different views on a number of reforms enacted by government – mainly the cannabis reform and the abortion Bill. “. But despite not agreeing with each other, we still remained faithful to our duties, and respectful with each other.”

“President Vella served Malta to the best of his abilities. I thank him not only for his contribution during the past five years, but throughout his political career,” the PM concluded.

From his end, the Opposition leader said Vella presided during difficult times for the country, saying he always served the Constitution to the best of his abilities.

Bernard Grech concluded by also thanking George Vella’s wife, Miriam Vella, “who managed to be a special companion for him during the presidency.”

A historic chapter for the country

Speaking after the motion to elect the new President, the PM said it was historic chapter for the country. “This government enacted courageous reforms which were never carried out, with one of them being me (as PM) of letting go of the absolute prerogative of choosing who will hold the most important role in the country.”

Speaking about Myriam Spiteri Debono, he said she has all the qualities of being a successful President.

“She showed her credentials in seeking national unity – an important cholesteric for President – when she was Speaker of the House. […] She also has excellent knowledge of the Constitution,” Abela said.

He also said Spiteri Debono never feared progress. “She has always been the one who sought change and progress. She was always open to new ideas.”

The Opposition leader made reference to her 6 September speech when delivering the keynote speech at the Victory Day commemoration ceremony in Valletta.

She had called for national redemption when remembering Daphne Caruana Galizia, the journalist murdered in 2017, but also delivered a missive against partisan bickering and call for vigilance against corrupt governance.

“That day I was present, and I remember saying to myself that she has the qualities to serve in one of the country’s highest roles,” Grech said. “She also loves by helping, by listening and by doing.”

The Opposition leader also quashed rumours that he and Abela had been bickering over the choice of new President, saying Abela acted cordially during meetings held.