Two boys rescued after being blown to sea by strong winds

Two 17-year-old boys were rescued by the Armed Forces after they drifted out to sea in a raft.

In a statement, the AFM said on Thursday afternoon, it received a 112 call detailing how two minors needed assistance after the wind drifted them out to sea in a raft.

The AFM was quickly dispatched as it resulted that the boys had set out on the raft near Buġibba Square. After they were blown out to sea, the pair called the police.

Before the AFM arrived at their location, the boys were helped by another boat in the area. The AFM then handed the minors over to medical staff for further attention.

“The Armed Forces of Malta encourages the general public to ensure their safety and follow any weather warnings issued.”

This incident follows the death of a diver on Tuesday, who was part of a group of divers who needed assistance due to rough seas and strong winds.